CTS Arrests Eight Terrorists in Different Areas of Iraq

Shafaq News - The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) reported on Friday the successful apprehension of eight terrorists through operations conducted in various regions of the country.

According to the official statement, CTS swiftly executed an operation in the capital, Baghdad, arresting two terrorists in the Dora area.

In a targeted operation in Diyala, one individual affiliated with ISIS was apprehended.

The statement further highlighted the coordinated efforts with the Counter-terrorism Regiment in al-Sulaymaniyah, leading to the arrest of two terrorists.

Additionally, another terrorist was captured in Kirkuk along the road to al-Sulaymaniyah. In al-Anbar, CTS successfully arrested a terrorist and his father, linked to ISIS.

In the desert of Hatra, near Mosul, the CTS acted on precise intelligence, neutralizing a cave and four tunnels that served as weapons and equipment storage for ISIS.

Furthermore, CTS accomplished its mission by locating a weapons cache in Diyala's Jallula sub-district. The CTS seized the weapons and explosives, and the damaged ones were safely detonated, ensuring the safe return of our forces.