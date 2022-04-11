COVID mortalities surpass 6.5 million around the world

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that more than 496.43 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 6572915 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 80385251 cases and 986630 mortalities, followed by India 43035271 cases and 521685 deaths) and Brazil (30145192 cases and 661220 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2321781 cases and 25183 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1694216 cases and 14048 deaths).