Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID mortalities surpass 6.5 million around the world

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-11T06:17:33+0000
COVID mortalities surpass 6.5 million around the world

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that more than 496.43 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 6572915 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 80385251 cases and 986630 mortalities, followed by India 43035271 cases and 521685 deaths) and Brazil (30145192 cases and 661220 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2321781 cases and 25183 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1694216 cases and 14048 deaths).

related

COVID-19: 16 fatalities and +4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-23 12:51:50
COVID-19: 16 fatalities and +4000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: five deaths and +150 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2022-01-01 13:57:36
COVID-19: five deaths and +150 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4157 new cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today  

Date: 2021-06-04 14:34:34
COVID-19: 4157 new cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today  

COVID-19: 70 fatalities and 3821 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-21 13:21:38
COVID-19: 70 fatalities and 3821 new cases in Iraq today

Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Date: 2020-11-17 14:49:52
Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Between a pandemic and a hard place Durable solution elusive for Iraq’s most vulnerable

Date: 2021-07-22 06:40:41
Between a pandemic and a hard place Durable solution elusive for Iraq’s most vulnerable

COVID-19: 14 deaths and +1200 new cases in Iraq today 

Date: 2022-02-28 13:45:43
COVID-19: 14 deaths and +1200 new cases in Iraq today 

COVID-19: Iraq sets a domestic record of daily case count with 3346 case in 24 hours

Date: 2020-07-31 14:07:20
COVID-19: Iraq sets a domestic record of daily case count with 3346 case in 24 hours