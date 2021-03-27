Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19 vaccines to be allocated proportionally to population, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T10:11:53+0000
COVID-19 vaccines to be allocated proportionally to population, official says

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health affirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine allocations to each governorate were determined in approximate proportion to their population.

The Director-General of the Ministry, Riad Abdul Amir, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the contract concluded with the vaccine providers stipulates delivering 16 million doses."

"Iraq received 336 thousand doses so far. We will receive the remaining doses throughout 2021."

"The distribution of the vaccines will be in accordance with the population proportions."

related

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-25 12:09:37
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-18 16:03:06
COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-22 13:15:21
Covid-19: More than 3800 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 2500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-30 12:55:33
Covid-19: more than 2500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-09 13:56:31
COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Iraq's Supreme Committee of Health: The 14-day lockdown is "experimental" and "extendable"

Date: 2021-02-16 11:38:21
Iraq's Supreme Committee of Health: The 14-day lockdown is "experimental" and "extendable"

COVID-19: 65 fatalities and 3587 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-15 15:25:59
COVID-19: 65 fatalities and 3587 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-01 13:27:39
Covid-19: About 1000 new cases in Iraq today