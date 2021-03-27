COVID-19 vaccines to be allocated proportionally to population, official says

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health affirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine allocations to each governorate were determined in approximate proportion to their population.

The Director-General of the Ministry, Riad Abdul Amir, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the contract concluded with the vaccine providers stipulates delivering 16 million doses."

"Iraq received 336 thousand doses so far. We will receive the remaining doses throughout 2021."

"The distribution of the vaccines will be in accordance with the population proportions."