Shafaq News/ Iraq gears up for the largest immunization campaign as it received the first COVID-19 batch from China this dawn.

The first jab was given in the Medical City in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to be followed by al-Salam hospital and the Economic Council of Iraq, two centers dedicated to COVID-19 patients' treatment.

Iraq received a 50000-dose batch of Sinopharm vaccine as a grant from the Chinese government. This batch is the first of many the Iraqi government shall purchase later.