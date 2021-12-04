Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: six mortalities and less than 400 new cases in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-04T13:47:47+0000
COVID-19: six mortalities and less than 400 new cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 374 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. 

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 816 patients have achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,083,889 patients have contracted the virus, 2,049,194 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.3%), and 23,873 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 7,660,142 persons, with 19,917 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

related

Iraq launches an online platform for COVID-19 Vaccine registration

Date: 2021-03-01 11:53:56
Iraq launches an online platform for COVID-19 Vaccine registration

Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-10 14:53:49
Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 57 mortalities and 8346 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-08 14:34:30
COVID-19: 57 mortalities and 8346 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-20 12:56:08
Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq national football team holds its first training session during the outbreak of COVID-19

Date: 2020-11-06 19:32:33
Iraq national football team holds its first training session during the outbreak of COVID-19

COVID-19: 3552 new cases and 41 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-17 13:40:23
COVID-19: 3552 new cases and 41 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: 2215 new cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-10-08 13:25:19
Covid-19: 2215 new cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 8600 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-09 13:26:22
Covid-19: About 8600 new cases in Iraq today