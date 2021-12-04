COVID-19: six mortalities and less than 400 new cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 374 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 816 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,083,889 patients have contracted the virus, 2,049,194 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.3%), and 23,873 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 7,660,142 persons, with 19,917 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.