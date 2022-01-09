COVID-19: seven deaths and 734 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T14:22:16+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 734 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that seven deaths and 248 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2097540 patients have contracted the virus, 2067382 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.6%), and 24207 passed away.

