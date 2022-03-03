COVID-19's death rate in Iraq is the lowest in the world-Minister 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of health, Hani Moussa al-Aqabi, said today that COVID-19's death rate in Iraq is among the lowest in the world.

The Minister made these statements in a press conference he held during the opening ceremony of the German hospital in al-Karkh, Baghdad.

He said that the ministry succeeded in facing the pandemic by increasing the number of ICU beds from 300 to 3500, and building more than 70 laboratories throughout the country.

He added that the death rate in Iraq is 1%, according to the minister.

At the same time, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attended the opening ceremony of al-Hasan al-Askari in Baghdad.