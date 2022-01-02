Report

COVID-19 recovery rate in Iraq nears 99%, MoH spokesperson says

Date: 2022-01-02T10:41:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Recovery rates from COVID-19 are nearing 99% in Iraq, spokesperson to the Ministry of Health (MoH) Seif al-Badr said on Sunday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Badr said that the recovery rate exceeds the international mean recovery rate at 98% thanks to the efforts and the experience of the healthcare professionals in the country.

Al-Badr attributed the high recovery rate to the good management of the moderate and severe cases after developing and accumulating loads of experience.

The spokesperson said that more than 270 healthcare professionals had been lost in the battle with the virus since its emergence in the country in May 2020.

