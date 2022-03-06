COVID-19: nine deaths and +600 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-06T17:15:36+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 636 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that nine deaths and 1,536 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,308,191 patients have contracted the virus, 2,255,702 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.7%), and 25,050 passed away.

