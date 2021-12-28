COVID-19: nine deaths and 225 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T15:01:30+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 225 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that nine COVID-19 deaths and 390 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2092875 patients have contracted the virus, 2063808 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.6%), and 24146 passed away.

related

Covid-19: More than 12500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-30 13:56:08

COVID-19: +1,300 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-11-02 13:40:06

COVID-19: Diyala authorities express concern over citizens' low turnout

Date: 2021-04-06 11:18:28

Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-20 14:53:04

COVID-19: eight deaths and +170 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-12-26 14:31:44

No COVID-19 from new strains detected in Diyala yet, public health official says

Date: 2021-02-20 13:00:10

About 15% of the Iraqi Parliament members are infected with Covid-19, Source

Date: 2021-04-23 10:40:07

COVID-19: 4119 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-08 14:04:06