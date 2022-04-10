COVID-19: less than 100 cases, +10 million vaccine recipient

Shafaq News / Iraq logged 93 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report stated that two COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 512 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 2,321,874, with a total of 2,288,524 recovery cases and 25,185 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the country. The report said that the total number of citizens vaccinated against the highly contagious virus had reached 10,411,299, with 5,505 citizens receiving their shots today.

