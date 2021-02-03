Report

COVID-19 is on the rise again while the crowds continue to march Baghdad markets

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-03T16:23:53+0000
Shafaq News/ After a month-long dip, COVID-19 caseload is alarmingly trending upwards over the past two days.

Complacency over the precautionary restrictions is shuttling the daily case count as Iraq is averaging more 1000 cases a day for the second day in a row.

Shafaq News Agency camera roamed the streets and the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. With a very few sporadic exceptions, there was an overt non-compliance to the preventive measures (masks, gloves, social distancing, etc.)

Despite the Ministry of Health warnings of the resurgence of COVID-19 and tightening the ristrictions inside and outside Baghdad, crowds are marching the markets and passengers are stacked in bus stations with no regards to the pandemic looming over Iraq and the word.

According to the Ministry's daily epidemiological report, Iraq logged 1317 new COVID-19 cases and 11 mortalities from its complications, surpassing the thousand milestone for the second day in a row.

