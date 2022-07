Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4774 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

In its daily epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 1570 recovery cases and four mortalities.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the country amounted to 2374046, of whom 2316868 recovered and 25253 passed away.