Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4,931 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that four deaths and 2,000 recoveries were registered today.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,154,237 patients have contracted the virus, 2,078,422 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.5%), and 24,287 passed away.