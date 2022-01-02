COVID-19: four deaths and 206 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-02T14:05:45+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 206 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that four COVID-19 deaths and 226 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2094097 patients have contracted the virus, 2065434 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.6%), and 24167 passed away.

related

Covid-19: 67 fatalities and 1800+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-22 18:08:39

COVID-19: 3866 new cases and 32 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-14 14:13:10

Covid-19: More than 8500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-21 13:24:52

Covid-19: 2215 new cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-10-08 13:25:19

COVID-19: 80 fatalities and 4200+ new cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-15 14:09:08

COVID-19: 4157 new cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-04 14:34:34

Between a pandemic and a hard place Durable solution elusive for Iraq’s most vulnerable

Date: 2021-07-22 06:40:41

COVID-19: 1680 new cases and 21 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-06 13:20:10