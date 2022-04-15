COVID-19: five mortalities and 204 new cases in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 204 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday. In its daily epidemiological report, the Ministry registered 585 recovery cases with no mortalities. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the country amounted to 2322938, of whom 2291660 recovered and 25197 passed away.

