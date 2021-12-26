COVID-19: eight deaths and +170 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-26T14:31:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 176 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that eight COVID-19 deaths and 335 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,062,983 patients have contracted the virus, 2,092,484 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.6%), and 24,130 passed away.

