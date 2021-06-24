COVID-19 cases surge among Basra police stations detainees

Shafaq News/ The Commission for Human Rights in Iraq recorded 45 cases of COVID-19 among detainees in Basra police stations. Commission member Fadel Al-Gharawi said in a statement said that the overcrowded spaces, the old buildings, the lack of isolation halls, led to this situation. Al-Gharawi called on the Ministers of Interior and Health and the Basra Police Commander to take immediate measures and transfer the infected detainees to specialized health centers, stressing the need to establish special rooms to isolate patients. Al-Gharawi called for launching a vaccination campaign for the detainees, and sterilize all Basra Police Directorate stations.

