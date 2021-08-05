COVID-19 cases remarkably increase among children, Iraqi MoH reveals

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health revealed a high rate of COVID-19 cases among children.

The Director-General of the Public Health Department, Riyad Abdul-Amir, told the Iraqi News Agency, "The current statistics have proven that there is a slight increase in the number of children who contracted COVID-19 from 6 to 7% of the total number of patients."

Abdul Amir indicated that the World Health Organization does not recommend vaccinating children, although some countries have adopted this plan, such as the U.S. and the U.K.

The Ministry of Health has recorded more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 since last July, with a daily rate of at least 10,000 cases.