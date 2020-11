Shafaq News / More than 400,000 Iraqi citizens have achieved full recovery from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last March.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health registered in the daily epidemiological report it issued today, "3127 recoveries, bringing the total to 402,782 cases,", while today's count of new confirmed cases amounted to 2,658, bringing the total to 475,288.

The death toll from the virus rose to 10,966, as 56 patients has passed away from its complications.