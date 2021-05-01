Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19 Vaccination turnout shuttles in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-01T15:52:48+0000
COVID-19 Vaccination turnout shuttles in Maysan

Shafaq News/ Maysan’s Health Directorate highlighted a high turnout at vaccination centers in the governorate after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, cast for inoculation.

Muhammad Al-Kinani, the spokesman for the department, informed Shafaq News Agency that his department had faced a rapid and unexpected demand by citizens wanting to obtain the three vaccines that would protect them against the virus. 

He pointed out that it happened after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, received the vaccine. 

He also indicated, “until recently, we only received a limited number of individuals requesting to be vaccinated, and we only operated in the morning. However, Since yesterday, the number of those who received the vaccine has risen to over 600. Moreover, we now have morning and evening shifts, and the queue is not getting any shorter.”

In the same context, al-Kinani denied reports on registering COVID-19 among Pfizer vaccine recipients.

related

The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Date: 2020-08-24 14:20:09
The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Free lecturers organize pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-04-06 11:53:04
Free lecturers organize pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates

A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

Date: 2021-01-17 18:41:49
A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

Kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father shot dead in Maysan

Date: 2021-03-10 16:54:13
Kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father shot dead in Maysan

16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

Date: 2020-08-26 10:54:17
16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

Clan conflicts erupt in Baghdad, al-Muthanna, and Maysan

Date: 2021-04-11 20:58:48
Clan conflicts erupt in Baghdad, al-Muthanna, and Maysan

A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-01 07:11:46
A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

Maysan Police delete its statement about Jaseb Al-Hiliji’s murder

Date: 2021-03-10 20:49:57
Maysan Police delete its statement about Jaseb Al-Hiliji’s murder