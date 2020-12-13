COVID-19: The daily case counts continue to decline

Shafaq News / The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 in Iraq continue to exhibit a dip in daily case counts.

The report issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered 1012 new cases, 1777 recoveries, and 14 mortalities.

The total number of recoveries has reached 507,446, with a recovery rate of 88.3%. The total number of cases amounted to 574,634; of which 54,609 are still under treatment and 206 in ICU. The death toll is 12579 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Iraq last March.