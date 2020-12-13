Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

COVID-19: The daily case counts continue to decline

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-13T13:54:53+0000
COVID-19: The daily case counts continue to decline

Shafaq News / The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 in Iraq continue to exhibit a dip in daily case counts.

The report issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered 1012 new cases, 1777 recoveries, and 14 mortalities.

The total number of recoveries has reached 507,446, with a recovery rate of 88.3%. The total number of cases amounted to 574,634; of which 54,609 are still under treatment and 206 in ICU. The death toll is 12579 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Iraq last March.

related

A sports journalist loses the battle to COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-28 18:16:31
A sports journalist loses the battle to COVID-19

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-19 12:38:45
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Commander of the Iraqi Border Guard Forces contracted COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-09 19:39:52
Commander of the Iraqi Border Guard Forces contracted COVID-19

COVID-19: 2530 new cases and 44 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-08 13:00:34
COVID-19: 2530 new cases and 44 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1100+ cases in Al-Karkh in a single day

Date: 2020-09-02 20:36:32
COVID-19: 1100+ cases in Al-Karkh in a single day

COVID-19: 2554 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-25 12:29:14
COVID-19: 2554 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-12 14:58:37
Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

"No Curfew", the Iraqi MoH confirms

Date: 2020-10-11 17:42:10
"No Curfew", the Iraqi MoH confirms