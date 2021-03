Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan region registered ten deaths, 981 new cases and 428 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 218, al-Sulaymaniyah 264, Duhok 449, Raperin 20, and Halabja 30.

The total number of cases has reached 122,160, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 109,662. The death toll is 3,670.