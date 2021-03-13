COVID-19: Iraq ranked 25 worldwide in new cases and 42 in deaths

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment revealed Iraq's rank on the global epidemiological situation dashboard.
The ministry said in a statement today, Friday, that the new cases for March 12 in Iraq are 4622, and Iraq’s global ranking is 25.
It was preceded by 24 countries, and from the countries of the region:
Jordan 7705 injuries
Turkey 14941 injury
Iran 8,088 injuries.
25 deaths were registered today, and its global ranking is 42, and from the countries of the region:
Egypt surpassed Iraq by 45 deaths
Lebanon 48 deaths
Jordan 55 deaths
Iran 53 deaths
Turkey 66 deaths.
The rate of injuries per million until March 12 in Iraq is 18369, and Iraq’s global ranking is 93, with:
Tunisia having 20212 per million
Iran 20434 per million
Libya 20719 per million
Oman 27,955 per million
Turkey 33,553 per million
UAE 42133 per million
Jordan 45248 per million
Kuwait 48038 per million
Qatar 60,291 per million
Lebanon 60,528 per million
The death rate in Iraq, as of March 12, is 335 per million, and Iraq’s global ranking is 77, preceded by those neighboring countries:
Libya 339 per million
Turkey 345 per million
Jordan 508 per million
Tunisia 700 per million
Iran 721 per million
Lebanon 776 per million