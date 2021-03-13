COVID-19: Iraq ranked 25 worldwide in new cases and 42 in deaths

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment revealed Iraq's rank on the global epidemiological situation dashboard.

The ministry said in a statement today, Friday, that the new cases for March 12 in Iraq are 4622, and Iraq’s global ranking is 25.

It was preceded by 24 countries, and from the countries of the region:

Jordan 7705 injuries

Turkey 14941 injury

Iran 8,088 injuries.

25 deaths were registered today, and its global ranking is 42, and from the countries of the region:

Egypt surpassed Iraq by 45 deaths

Lebanon 48 deaths

Jordan 55 deaths

Iran 53 deaths

Turkey 66 deaths.

The rate of injuries per million until March 12 in Iraq is 18369, and Iraq’s global ranking is 93, with:

Tunisia having 20212 per million

Iran 20434 per million

Libya 20719 per million

Oman 27,955 per million

Turkey 33,553 per million

UAE 42133 per million

Jordan 45248 per million

Kuwait 48038 per million

Qatar 60,291 per million

Lebanon 60,528 per million

The death rate in Iraq, as of March 12, is 335 per million, and Iraq’s global ranking is 77, preceded by those neighboring countries:

Libya 339 per million

Turkey 345 per million

Jordan 508 per million

Tunisia 700 per million

Iran 721 per million

Lebanon 776 per million