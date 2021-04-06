COVID-19: Diyala authorities express concern over citizens' low turnout

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-06T11:18:28+0000

Shafaq News / Diyala health department expressed concern over low vaccine turnout. The department's Director, Nabil Fadel, called on citizens, social, religious and civil institutions to spread awareness of COVID-19, especially after registering the highest case count this week (4400 cases). Fadel stressed that the vaccines are available in 29 centers in the governorate, and citizens can receive the vaccine after registering their names online or reviewing health centers in the governorate. It is noteworthy that the total number of cases in Diyala reached 31053, including 28,683 recoveries and 296 fatalities.

