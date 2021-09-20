Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: About 3200 new confirmed cases and 47 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-20T13:16:04+0000
COVID-19: About 3200 new confirmed cases and 47 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,192 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,878 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,967,412 patients have contracted the virus, 1,867,818 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 94.4%), and 21,869 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,444,542 today, with 115,113 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

related

Al-Anbar announces new restrictions amid fears of second COVID-19 wave

Date: 2021-02-04 11:18:16
Al-Anbar announces new restrictions amid fears of second COVID-19 wave

Kirkuk health department issues new COVID-19 measures amid low vaccine turnout

Date: 2021-04-09 16:43:34
Kirkuk health department issues new COVID-19 measures amid low vaccine turnout

Iraqi Ministry of Health marks a change in Covid-19 course causing surge in death rates

Date: 2020-06-16 15:12:38
Iraqi Ministry of Health marks a change in Covid-19 course causing surge in death rates

Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-11 17:16:14
Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19

No evidence for COVID-19 vaccine associated mortality, MoH spokesperson says

Date: 2021-07-21 14:33:53
No evidence for COVID-19 vaccine associated mortality, MoH spokesperson says

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-03 12:44:50
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Total COVID-19 deaths at least two to three times higher than officially reported, WHO says

Date: 2021-05-24 05:46:44
Total COVID-19 deaths at least two to three times higher than officially reported, WHO says

Covid-19: Third death among Iraqi parliament members

Date: 2021-02-17 08:32:49
Covid-19: Third death among Iraqi parliament members