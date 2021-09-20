COVID-19: About 3200 new confirmed cases and 47 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,192 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,878 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,967,412 patients have contracted the virus, 1,867,818 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 94.4%), and 21,869 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,444,542 today, with 115,113 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.