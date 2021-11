Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 915 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 16 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1621 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2066042 patients have contracted the virus, 2019444 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.7%), and 23415 passed away.