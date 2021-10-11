Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +900 new confirmed cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-11T13:40:41+0000
COVID-19: +900 new confirmed cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 944 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 28 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,205 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,024,705 patients have contracted the virus, 1,948,571 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.2%), and 22,591 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,029,182 today, with 5,943 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

related

Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-02 13:23:19
Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 2000 in Iraq within a day

Date: 2020-11-24 13:24:51
Covid-19: More than 2000 in Iraq within a day

Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-09 17:54:13
Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Covid-19: About 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-16 12:20:25
Covid-19: About 3000 new cases in Iraq today

No evidence for COVID-19 vaccine associated mortality, MoH spokesperson says

Date: 2021-07-21 14:33:53
No evidence for COVID-19 vaccine associated mortality, MoH spokesperson says

Covid-19: 1841 recoveries and 2095 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-01 16:51:43
Covid-19: 1841 recoveries and 2095 news cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 41 fatalities and 4237 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-19 13:19:08
COVID-19: 41 fatalities and 4237 recoveries in Iraq today

Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns of dire consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Date: 2021-04-08 20:14:43
Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns of dire consequences of COVID-19 pandemic