COVID-19: +900 new confirmed cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 944 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 28 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,205 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,024,705 patients have contracted the virus, 1,948,571 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.2%), and 22,591 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,029,182 today, with 5,943 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.