COVID-19: +900 new cases and 25 mortalities in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T15:17:34+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 924 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. 

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 25 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,405 patients have achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,062,863 patients have contracted the virus, 2,014,862 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.7%), and 23,344 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,226,426 persons, with 73,090 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

