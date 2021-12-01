Report

COVID-19: +880 new cases and 24 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-01T14:02:32+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 889 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 24 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,203 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,082,061 patients have contracted the virus, 2,046,224 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.3%), and 23,844 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 7,545,538 persons, with 108,570 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

