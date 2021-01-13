COVID-19: 867 new cases and four deaths in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-13T12:39:00+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that COVID-19 PCR results came positive to 867 patients, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases to 605,416 throughout the country. In the daily epidemiological report, the Ministry said that 1992 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 562575. The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 12,915, as four patients passed away over the past 24 hours.

