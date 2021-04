Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of health and environment registered 8450 new cases, 30 fatalities and 6872 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry indicated that 18268 citizens received the vaccine, raising the total number of people vaccinated to 286866.

The total number of cases has reached 1010304, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 884181. the death toll is 15128.