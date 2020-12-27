Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-27T12:58:37+0000
COVID-19: 818 cases and 13 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / COVID-19 daily case counts continue to decline in Iraq, according to the daily epidemiological report issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Health earlier today, Sunday.

The report explained that the Ministry recorded only 818 new COVID-19 cases today while recording 1541 recoveries and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the country last March, Iraq has logged in 531,803 recoveries; 591,597 cases; of which 47,014 cases are still under treatment, and 180 are receiving intensive care. The death toll from the virus has reached 12,780 deaths.

