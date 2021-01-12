COVID-19: 810 new cases and five deaths in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health registered 810 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 604549 since the outbreak of the virus in the country last May.

The Ministry's daily epidemiological report issued on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, added that the total count of recovery cases jumped to 560583 after 1806 patient has achieved full recovery from the virus, with a recovery rate of 92.7%.

Five patients passed away from the complications of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The death toll consequently rose to 12911.