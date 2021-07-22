COVID-19: 81 mortalities and +8,100 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 8,100 COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 8,106 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,526,943.

The Ministry said that 7,257 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 81 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,386,331 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.8% and a death toll of 18,101.

With 20,819 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,218,518.