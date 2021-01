Shafaq News / Over the past 24 hours, laboratories in Iraq registered 804 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative case count to 615,380 since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health daily epidemiological report added that 1625 patients had achieved full recovery, raising the total recoveries to 584,752.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Iraq rose to 13010, as ten patients passed away from the complications of the virus.