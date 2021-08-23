Report

COVID-19: 78 mortalities and +7,000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-23T13:42:55+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 7,151 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 78 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 9,142 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,832,240 patients have contracted the virus. Of whom, 1,668,310 have achieved recovery (at a recovery rate of 91.1%), and 20,262 passed away.

With 111,175 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 2,978,605.

