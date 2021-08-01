COVID-19: 77 mortalities and +9,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed 77 deaths and over 9,000 COVID-19 cases from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 9,394 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,635,993.

The Ministry said that 7,820 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 77 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,472,093 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90% and a death toll of 18,734.

With 49,543 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,746,264.