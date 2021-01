Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health registered 757 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 599126 since the outbreak of the virus in the country last May.

The Ministry's daily epidemiological report added that the total count of recovery cases jumped to 547457 after 1928 patient has achieved full recovery from the virus.

Twelve patients passed away from the complications of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The death toll consequently rose to 12856.