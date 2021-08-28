COVID-19: 73 mortalities and +5,000 new cases in Iraq today  

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5,369 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 73 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 8,153 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,868,352 patients have contracted the virus. Of whom, 1,711,405 have achieved recovery (at a recovery rate of 91.6%), and 20,632 passed away.

With 25,246 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 3,274,154.