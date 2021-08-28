Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 73 mortalities and +5,000 new cases in Iraq today  

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T13:57:39+0000
COVID-19: 73 mortalities and +5,000 new cases in Iraq today  

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 5,369 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 73 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 8,153 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,868,352 patients have contracted the virus. Of whom, 1,711,405 have achieved recovery (at a recovery rate of 91.6%), and 20,632 passed away.

With 25,246 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 3,274,154.

related

COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-30 12:34:59
COVID-19: 59 fatalities and 4961 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1680 new cases and 21 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-06 13:20:10
COVID-19: 1680 new cases and 21 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 669 new cases and 8 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-08 14:26:04
COVID-19: 669 new cases and 8 fatalities in Iraq today

‘I numb myself’ Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis

Date: 2021-07-16 19:05:28
‘I numb myself’ Hospital fire deepens Iraq’s COVID crisis

COVID-19: +5800 new cases and 37 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-29 13:57:42
COVID-19: +5800 new cases and 37 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: Diyala registers a domestic record in daily COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-08-19 11:49:12
COVID-19: Diyala registers a domestic record in daily COVID-19 cases

Rasool asserts the security forces' cooperation with the Ministry of health

Date: 2021-02-18 14:08:54
Rasool asserts the security forces' cooperation with the Ministry of health

Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-11 17:16:14
Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19