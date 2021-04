Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of health and environment registered 7152 new cases, 45 fatalities and 7312 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1045010 patients have contracted the virus, 920523 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 88.1%), and 15348 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 322828 today.