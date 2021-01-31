COVID-19: 714 new cases and six deaths in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 714 new cases and six mortalities in Sunday's epidemiological report on COVID-19.

The report added that 1272 COVID-19 had achieved full recovery bringing the total to 592129 since the break out of the disease in the country, with a recovery rate of 95.6%.

According to the Ministry, COVID-19 infection toll rose to 619636. The total count of inpatients is 14460, of which 126 are ICU-patients.

The death toll from the complications of the virus is 13047.