COVID-19: +700 new cases and eight deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-12-03T13:36:02+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 741 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that eight COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,112 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,083,518 patients have contracted the virus, 2,048,378 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.3%), and 23,867 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 7,649,912 persons, with 99,899 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

