COVID-19: +700 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-25T16:31:32+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 743 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday. 

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 23 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,128 patients have achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,077,665 patients have contracted the virus, 2,038,189 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.1%), and 23,748 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,246,498 persons, with 112,614 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

