COVID-19: +700 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 717 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 22 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,665 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,061,939 patients have contracted the virus, 2,013,467 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.6%), and 23,319 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,186,715 persons, with 21,334 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.