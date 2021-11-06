Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +700 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-06T14:27:13+0000
COVID-19: +700 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 717 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 22 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,665 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,061,939 patients have contracted the virus, 2,013,467 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.6%), and 23,319 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 6,186,715 persons, with 21,334 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.

related

Iraq: 34 fatalities and more than 1000 new Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-10 16:56:46
Iraq: 34 fatalities and more than 1000 new Covid-19 cases today

Joint Operations extends the exceptions of curfew in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-04 12:22:12
Joint Operations extends the exceptions of curfew in Iraq

Kurdistan region eases COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers

Date: 2020-12-01 07:52:18
Kurdistan region eases COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers

COVID-19: +1,300 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-11-02 13:40:06
COVID-19: +1,300 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

As COVID-19 lockdown bites, disputed territories plunged into poverty

Date: 2021-02-24 12:02:18
As COVID-19 lockdown bites, disputed territories plunged into poverty

COVID-19: +3400 new cases and 17 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-30 15:09:38
COVID-19: +3400 new cases and 17 mortalities in Iraq today

MoH rolls a list of COVID-19 instructions ahead of Ramadan

Date: 2021-04-12 13:56:28
MoH rolls a list of COVID-19 instructions ahead of Ramadan

COVID-19's third wave reaches its peak in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-19 11:30:44
COVID-19's third wave reaches its peak in Iraq