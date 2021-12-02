COVID-19: +700 new cases and 15 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 713 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 15 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,042 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,082,774 patients have contracted the virus, 2,047,266 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.3%), and 23,859 passed away.

The Ministry said that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 7,599,844 persons, with 97,371 receiving their jabs in the past 24 hours.