Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed 8,084 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Ministry said that 8,728 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus.

Iraq has registered 1,855,781 cases since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq, 1,695,241 recoveries, and a death toll of 20,480.