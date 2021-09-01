Report

COVID-19: 7,000 new confirmed cases and 48 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-01T13:49:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 7,309 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 48 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 6,595 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,895,45 patients have contracted the virus, 1,741,493 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 90.8%), and 20,878 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 3,504,509 today, with 128,857 taking their jab in the past day.

