COVID-19: +6900 new cases and 43 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 6,967 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 6,959 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,025,288 patients have contracted the virus, 897,966 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 87.6%), and 15,217 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 298,377 today.