COVID-19: +680 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 682 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 27 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1952 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,054,202 patients have contracted the virus, 2,000,511 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.4%), and 23,138 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 5,858,526, with 16,609 receiving their jabs today.